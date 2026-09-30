Nepal PM Shah to make 'meaningful' visit to India, date yet to be finalised: Foreign Minister Khanal

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport after attending the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Khanal said both Nepal and India want the visit to be "result-oriented”.

"Nepal and India both sides are waiting for a result-oriented and meaningful visit of Prime Minister Balendra Shah to India," Khanal said.

"Although both sides are positive regarding the visit, the date for the Prime Minister's official visit to India is yet to be fixed," Khanal said in response to a question.

Nepal received an invitation for the Prime Minister's visit to India soon after the formation of the new government, Khanal said, adding that preparations were now under way.