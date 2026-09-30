Rs 3,000 crore drugs seized from Iranian boat near Lakshadweep; 5 Pakistan nationals detained

Five Pakistani nationals operating the vessel were also detained in the operation that was carried out on September 25, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Based on intelligence inputs, Coast Guard assets carried out sea-air surveillance and tracked the suspicious dhow before launching a hot pursuit and boarding it west of Lakshadweep, it said.

The seized contraband comprised high-grade methamphetamine and heroin, the Coast Guard said. The vessel, its crew and the seized drugs were brought to Mumbai under armed escort for joint interrogation and further legal proceedings, it said.