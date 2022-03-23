Pavement dweller run over by actor Simbu's car near Teynampet, TR's driver arrested

A pic from a CCTV footage of the incident that happened around 8.30 pm on March 18

Chennai :

A 70-year-old pavement dweller was mowed down by an Innova car registered in actor Silambarasan's name near Teynampet on March 18. Chennai police have arrested T Rajendar's car driver.





The deceased Munusamy was a pavement dweller and was taking up odd jobs at households in the area for livelihood, said police. Munusamy suffered injuries a week ago when he was involved in clearing the blockage in the drainage since the manhole cover fell on his leg and he was unable to walk.





The accident happened around 8.30 pm on March 18 when he was crawling across the Elango Salai-Poes Road junction.





CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Wednesday in which the deceased could be seen sitting in the middle of the road when an Innova car ran over him while negotiating a turn and fled the spot without stopping.





Passersby rushed Munusamy, who suffered injuries on his head, hip, and legs, to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he died without responding to treatment.





Traffic Bazaar traffic investigation police registered a case about the incident and have arrested T Rajendran's car driver named Selvam, while the car has been registered in Silambarasan's name. However, the police did not reveal who else was in the car and where the car was coming from.