Alarming trend of children being forced to accuse fathers of ‘bad touch’: Madras High Court

The directions were issued in a bail petition filed by a father accused under the Pocso Act and was arrested on April 16. He told the court that he had only scolded his daughter for continuously using her phone, leading to frequent quarrels with his wife. He alleged that after the child contacted the 1098 helpline, officials insisted on lodging a false complaint against him.

Perusing the child's statement, the court noted that the girl stated that the official who attended the call insisted she complain that her father had subjected her to "bad touch". The court also noted that she was kept in a shelter home for five days and allegedly pressured by CWC officials to file a complaint against her father.

Considering her statement and the father's incarceration, the court granted bail. It also directed the IG (South Zone) to hold an inquiry against the officials and ordered the Virudhunagar Collector to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to the child for the mental trauma.