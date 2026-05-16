Congress’s nominees for CM Vijay-led TVK government likely to be announced on May 16

CHENNAI: Even as discussions on portfolio sharing are under way between the Congress high command in Delhi and the TVK leaders in Chennai, the national party’s inability to pick its nominees is delaying the cabinet expansion, said sources.
The party is likely to announce the names of its ministerial nominees on Saturday, sources indicated.
Although the five Congress candidates who won the Assembly election met party leader Rahul Gandhi, a final word is yet to emerge over the selection.
According to Congress sources, Assembly floor leader S Rajeshkumar and Melur MLA P Viswanathan are among the frontrunners for ministerial positions. Viswanathan, an SC candidate, won from a general constituency, which is being viewed as a significant factor in his favour, while Rajeshkumar is among the first to suggest a tie-up with C Joseph Vijay’s TVK.
What complicated the discussions for the party is Tharahai Cuthbert entering the race. The MLA hails from the fishing community, which has its presence in the coastal districts, and is also the only woman candidate of the party to win the election.
The Congress, which won 5 of the 28 seats it contested as part of the DMK-led alliance, was the first to extend support to the TVK when the party was struggling to cobble up numbers to form the government.