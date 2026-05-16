Youth poses as EB staff; steals phones and cash from homes

The accused, who arrived on a two-wheeler and kept his helmet on throughout, is now the subject of a police investigation after CCTV footage of the incidents caused a stir.

The incidents took place in Krishna Puram Aditya Garden Colony near Ponneri, in Tiruvallur, which has over 100 houses. According to residents, the youth approached houses on a two-wheeler, dismounted without removing his helmet, and claimed to be an electricity board employee conducting inspections.