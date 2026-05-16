Youth poses as EB staff; steals phones and cash from homes

CHENNAI: Police are hunting a youth who had been posing as an electricity board employee and stealing mobile phones and cash from multiple houses in a residential colony near Ponneri.
The accused, who arrived on a two-wheeler and kept his helmet on throughout, is now the subject of a police investigation after CCTV footage of the incidents caused a stir.
The incidents took place in Krishna Puram Aditya Garden Colony near Ponneri, in Tiruvallur, which has over 100 houses. According to residents, the youth approached houses on a two-wheeler, dismounted without removing his helmet, and claimed to be an electricity board employee conducting inspections.
After gaining entry by stating that he needed to check the ACs inside, the youth swiftly stole mobile phones and cash kept on tables while the homeowners were distracted.
He then pocketed the items and left the premises. In total, he reportedly targeted four houses in the same area, attempting thefts in a similar manner. When homeowners became suspicious, he sped away in his vehicle.
Residents of the colony have filed a formal complaint with the Ponneri police. Police officials are now analysing CCTV footage from the scene to identify and apprehend the culprit. Their investigation has revealed that the suspect used a two-wheeler without a registration number and deliberately kept his helmet on while entering the houses to avoid identification.