Financial distress drives 41-year-old techie to die by suicide in Kundrathur

The deceased was identified as Selva Sekar. He was a resident of Manikandan Nagar, MP Avenue in Kundrathur and worked as a software professional at a private IT firm in Chennai.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Selva had taken multiple loans from banks and private moneylenders in recent months to fund the construction of a new house. He was reportedly unable to keep up with the EMIs and interest payments, leading to severe financial strain.