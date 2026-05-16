Financial distress drives 41-year-old techie to die by suicide in Kundrathur

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old IT professional allegedly died by suicide at his home in Kundrathur on Thursday night, with financial hardship and mounting debt cited as probable causes.
The deceased was identified as Selva Sekar. He was a resident of Manikandan Nagar, MP Avenue in Kundrathur and worked as a software professional at a private IT firm in Chennai.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Selva had taken multiple loans from banks and private moneylenders in recent months to fund the construction of a new house. He was reportedly unable to keep up with the EMIs and interest payments, leading to severe financial strain.
Police officials added that constant pressure from lenders for repayment caused significant mental distress. Unable to cope, he allegedly died by suicide.
The incident came to light on Friday morning when family members, after noticing that his door had been shut for an unusually long time, broke it open and found him hanging. They immediately alerted the police.
Officers from Kundrathur police station rushed to the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to Tambaram GH for an autopsy.