GCC suspends engineer after excavator tenders trigger row

The tenders, issued for hiring PC200 excavators or earthmovers for 105 days at a total cost of nearly Rs 3 crore, were published around 5 pm on Thursday and closed at 3 pm the next day, effectively giving contractors less than 24 hours to submit bids. The bids were scheduled to be opened the following day.

The controversy erupted after screenshots of the tender portal circulated online, with critics questioning the urgency behind issuing the contracts under the limited tender category and asking whether the contractor had already been decided in advance.

Arappor Iyakkam activist Radhakrishnan, who raised the issue publicly, alleged that the rental amount appeared excessively high and questioned whether the corporation would end up spending more on rent than the actual purchase cost of the excavators.