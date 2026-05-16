NEET re-exam likely to delay TNEA counselling

CHENNAI: The decision to hold a NEET re-exam on June 21 is expected to disrupt higher education admission timelines across Tamil Nadu. Typically, engineering counselling begins in the first week of July and lasts about a month.
This process usually starts only after the first round of medical counselling to prevent students from vacating seats at top engineering colleges in favour of MBBS admissions.
However, with the NEET re-exam and subsequent delay in results, officials indicate that engineering counselling could be pushed to the third or fourth week of July. Admissions to arts and science colleges are also likely to be postponed.
A large number of NEET aspirants simultaneously apply for engineering and science degree courses as a backup. With the re-exam scheduled for June 21, many students are expected to wait for their medical entrance results before finalising admissions elsewhere. This leaves colleges uncertain about initial enrolment numbers.
To avoid confusion, engineering counselling dates may be revised and delayed. Similarly, arts and science institutions are likely to postpone the release of merit lists and counselling schedules.
The cascading effect underscores how a single medical entrance exam change can reshape the entire higher education admission calendar in the state.