39 Odisha bonded labourers rescued from Tiruvallur; workers allege beatings

Along with the 39 labourers, officials also found 7 children at the site, including an adolescent aged around 17 who was made to work. The labourers alleged that they were beaten and kicked if they refused to work continuously inside the kiln. “The women told me they were beaten,” DLSA secretary Nalini Devi said.

“The labourers were housed in cramped living quarters. There was no fan facility, no water facility and no toilet facilities. Everything was in the open and they were paid only Rs 65/day,” an official said.