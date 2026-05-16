39 Odisha bonded labourers rescued from Tiruvallur; workers allege beatings

CHENNAI: Thirty-nine bonded labourers from Odisha who were allegedly subjected to beatings and confinement were rescued from a brick kiln in Vannipakkam village in Ponneri taluk, Tiruvallur, following a spot inspection conducted by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Revenue officials.
The rescued workers belonged to Balangir district in Odisha and had been brought to the kiln nearly 5 months ago after advances of around Rs 30,000 were allegedly paid for each worker.
Along with the 39 labourers, officials also found 7 children at the site, including an adolescent aged around 17 who was made to work. The labourers alleged that they were beaten and kicked if they refused to work continuously inside the kiln. “The women told me they were beaten,” DLSA secretary Nalini Devi said.
“The labourers were housed in cramped living quarters. There was no fan facility, no water facility and no toilet facilities. Everything was in the open and they were paid only Rs 65/day,” an official said.
Following the rescue, they were sheltered at a nearby school where officials began processing release certificates, opening bank accounts and facilitating interim rehabilitation assistance of Rs 30,000 for each worker before arranging their return to Odisha. Officials said that Tamil workers were also employed at the kiln, but only the Odisha labourers sought release during the inspection.