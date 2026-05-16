Fuel rates up, kitchen spend likely to go up

In Chennai, petrol now costs Rs 103.67 per litre after the hike by Rs 2.83 per litre on Friday, while diesel is priced at Rs 95.25 per litre following a hike of Rs 2.86 per litre.

At the Koyambedu wholesale market, traders said the impact may begin reflecting in retail prices from the weekend as most consignments dispatched before the fuel hike had already completed their trips.