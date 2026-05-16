Udhayanidhi Stalin's youth brigade gets major role in DMK's poll defeat review panel

The 36-member committee, constituted by DMK president MK Stalin, is dominated by youth wing functionaries and leaders considered close to Udhayanidhi.

The move to assign key roles in the post-mortem panel assumes significance after Udhayanidhi was also elected as the Leader of the Opposition. The move of naming a large number of Udhayanidhi's supporters in the panel to review poll defeat suggests his growing hold over the party as well as the legislative unit.