Video on illegal liquor sales in Tiruvottiyur goes viral; DMK man among 3 arrested, inspector suspended

The incident relates to Tasmac shop no. 8809 located on Thulganam Street in Tiruvottiyur.

According to the residents in the locality, alcohol was being sold illegally day and night at a bar adjacent to the liquor outlet. Despite repeated complaints from the public, the police reportedly failed to take any action.

The situation escalated on May 13, when a video showing the illegal sale of liquor went viral on social media, triggering outrage among the public, who criticised the authorities for failing to take action to control it.