Video on illegal liquor sales in Tiruvottiyur goes viral; DMK man among 3 arrested, inspector suspended

CHENNAI: Three people, including a local DMK functionary, have been arrested, and a crime inspector has been suspended for negligence, after a video showing illegal liquor sales in Tiruvottiyur went viral on social media.
The incident relates to Tasmac shop no. 8809 located on Thulganam Street in Tiruvottiyur.
According to the residents in the locality, alcohol was being sold illegally day and night at a bar adjacent to the liquor outlet. Despite repeated complaints from the public, the police reportedly failed to take any action.
The situation escalated on May 13, when a video showing the illegal sale of liquor went viral on social media, triggering outrage among the public, who criticised the authorities for failing to take action to control it.
Following this, the Tiruvottiyur Crime Branch police raided the premises and arrested two bar employees, Karthik (36), a resident of Ernavoor Tsunami Colony, and Prabhakaran (40), a resident of Tiruvottiyur.
The officials also arrested the bar owner, Ganesan (61), a DMK worker, also known as Kurinji Ganesan, from Natpai Thottam in Tiruvottiyur.
Not stopping there, the senior officials conducted an inquiry into the illegal liquor sales in the locality, during which it was found that while the law and order inspector for Tiruvottiyur had been on leave for several weeks, the crime inspector, Mohandas, was additionally handling the law and order portfolio.
Acting on the findings, Chennai Police Commissioner Abhin Dinesh Modak placed him under suspension.