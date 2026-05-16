Vertical split in stronghold Coimbatore ominous for Edappadi, party

Of the 47 AIADMK MLAs in the Assembly, 25 have extended support to Velumani and CVe Shanmugam faction, while the remaining 22 continue to back Palaniswami. A significant share of the Velumani camp’s backing is from the western belt, including MLAs from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Namakkal districts.

“Around nine MLAs from western districts have aligned with the Velumani camp, reflecting his continued influence in Kongu region. One of his prominent supporters is KP Anbalagan,” a senior AIADMK insider said.

On the other hand, Palaniswami’s support base is largely confined to his home district of Salem. Of the 10 MLAs aligned with him, a major chunk of seven legislators are from the Salem district.