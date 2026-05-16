Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Panel to study worker safety at cracker units

Speaking at the PWD inspection bungalow in Virudhunagar after assuming office, she said the committee would examine recurring explosions in fireworks units in the district and the safety of workers before making recommendations.
Representative image
Representative image
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VIRUDHUNAGAR: A new tripartite committee comprising fireworks unit owners, workers and experts will be formed to study worker safety and measures to prevent accidents in fireworks units, Minister Keerthana said on Friday.

Speaking at the PWD inspection bungalow in Virudhunagar after assuming office, she said the committee would examine recurring explosions in fireworks units in the district and the safety of workers before making recommendations.

Keerthana said steps would be taken to address shortcomings in fireworks units and issues such as shortage of officials in the explosives control department.

cracker units
safety of workers
fireworks units

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