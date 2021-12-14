AICTE offers 12 lakh free coupons to help poor pursue AI-related courses

Chennai :

The scheme includes free coupons for existing students of higher education from economically and socially disadvantaged students.





The distribution of free coupons would be done through the NEAT portal, based on student information shared by educational institutions.





AICTE, in a notification, stated that the scheme will be implemented as a Public-Private Partnership model between the government and the education technology companies. Tech firms are invited to showcase their products on a national portal developed for the learners.





Technology courses using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for customized learning or e-content in niche areas having highly employable skills would be identified for showcasing on the portal.





The objective of the scheme is also to use AI to make learning more personalized and customized as per the requirements of the students, said officials. They added that independent expert committees would be constituted for evaluating and selecting the EdTech solutions.





A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will be signed with the shortlisted EdTech companies and awareness programs would be taken up by MHRD for the students.





Accordingly, the students could register themselves in the NEAT portal and the website will be open till December 17, 2021.