Polling held so far in first phase of Bengal polls indicates TMC already in position to win: Mamata

A voter turnout of 89.93 per cent was recorded till 5 pm, as polling was underway in 152 of the 294 assembly seats in phase 1. The next round will take place on April 29, while counting will be held on May 4.

"From my understanding of people's mind, we are already in a position to win given the polling held so far today," Banerjee said.

"I am not interested in any post, I don't want the chair. I only want the end of BJP government in Delhi," she added.