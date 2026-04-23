2026 TN elections | EVM glitch, use of wrong ink disrupts poll in Western TN

At the Salem West Assembly constituency, voters alleged that pressing the “whistle” symbol of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, resulted in votes being registered under a different party symbol at a polling booth in Railway East Colony.

Following complaints from party functionaries, polling at the booth was suspended around 10:30 a.m. Officials attributed the issue to a possible technical fault in the EVM. Voting resumed after about an hour once the machine was rectified.

In a separate incident in the Mettur Assembly constituency, polling was halted for nearly 90 minutes after an EVM displayed a higher number of votes than those actually cast at a polling booth in Komburan Kadu. The discrepancy triggered a brief commotion, prompting officials to suspend voting around 10.30 am.