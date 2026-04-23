Sports

IPL 2026: MI opt to bowl against CSK; Rohit, MS still unavailable

Mumbai Indians retained the XI from their previous match which means Rohit Sharma continues to miss out for a third match in a row
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, with Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, with Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super KingsPTI
Updated on

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL clash between the two five-time champions, here on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians retained the XI from their previous match which means Rohit Sharma continues to miss out for a third match in a row. He is enduring a hamstring issue.

MS Dhoni also has not recovered from a calf strain and is yet to play his first match of the season.

Teams

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar and Ashwani Kumar.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
IPL 2026

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