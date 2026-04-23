Bengal polls phase-1: Close to 90 pc polling till 5 pm amid sporadic clashes, assault on candidates

In Birbhum's Khoyrasol, tension escalated dramatically in the final hours after voters alleged that votes cast in favour of the TMC were being registered for the BJP. This triggered protests, a temporary halt in voting and clashes between locals and security personnel.

Eyewitnesses said the situation spiralled following an argument between polling officials and voters, with locals gathering outside the booth and staging a protest. While forces intervened to disperse the crowd, stone pelting was reported later, and security personnel resorted to mild force.

Earlier in the day, BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar was allegedly manhandled in Dakshin Dinajpur's Kumarganj, while BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul's car was attacked in Asansol Dakshin, with stones shattering its rear windowpanes -- incidents the party cited as evidence of "targeted violence".

The TMC denied the allegations, accusing the BJP of attempting to "engineer" unrest.

Tension escalated further in Naoda when stones were allegedly hurled at the convoy of AJUP chief Humayun Kabir during his visit to a polling area, forcing security personnel to intervene. The incident triggered a brief flare-up, adding to the volatility in the constituency.

Clashes erupted between supporters of the TMC and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), leading to a baton charge by central forces.

Meanwhile, in Birbhum's Labhpur and Malda's Chanchal, BJP polling agents were allegedly assaulted by the TMC.

In Murarai, clashes between Congress and TMC workers left at least two injured. In Domkal, allegations surfaced that voters were prevented from reaching booths, necessitating a security escort.

The Election Commission, facing mounting pressure, reported receiving around 500 complaints by noon, with another 375 through the cVIGIL app. The TMC alone claimed to have lodged over 700 complaints by mid-afternoon, many related to alleged EVM malfunction and the conduct of central forces.

The EVM issue added another layer of political contestation to an already polarised phase where identity, citizenship, and the fallout of voter list revision have overtaken traditional issues like jobs and corruption.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that "TMC-sheltered criminals" were intimidating voters, while the TMC accused the BJP of using central agencies and forces to influence the electoral process.