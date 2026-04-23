IMD issues orange alert as heatwave intensifies across Kerala

According to a press release, heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places in Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts on Thursday and Friday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 41 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, 40 degrees Celsius in Kollam and Thrissur, and about 38 degrees Celsius in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode during April 23–24, around 4–5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Other districts, including Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod, may see temperatures of around 37°C, while Thiruvananthapuram is likely to record about 36 degrees Celsius.

For April 25 and 26, temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with Palakkad around 40 degrees Celsius, Kollam 39 degrees Celsius, Thrissur and Kottayam 38 degrees Celsius, and most other districts ranging between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius.