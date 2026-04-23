8 killed, 2 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri

The victims, residents of Thyoldhar village in the Ghansali, were returning home after performing the last rites of a villager in Haridwar when the driver lost control of the Bolero Camper, Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal said.

There were around 10 people on board the vehicle at the time of the accident. Emergency and rescue teams have recovered eight bodies and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to ensure "prompt and proper treatment" for the injured.