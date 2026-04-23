Delhi HC seeks Kejriwal's stand on PIL over court videos circulation, directs removal of clips

A bench of justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet P S Arora issued notice to them on the petition by advocate Vaibhav Singh and directed social media platforms to take down the videos of the April 13 hearing, as unauthorized recording and sharing of court proceedings are prohibited under the high court rules.

Counsel for Meta Platforms and Google said the offending links flagged by the petitioner in his plea have been taken down.

Noting that certain videos allegedly showing the April 13 proceedings were available on X, it directed, "If that be so, respondent no 4 (X) shall take down those links" immediately upon receipt of notice.