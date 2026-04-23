2026 TN elections | Two villages in poet Bharathi's Ettayapuram boycott election over 'pathway dispute'

For many years, the villagers have been fighting with the residents of a Sri Lankan refugee camp in the area over public access to the pathway that cuts across the camp to the agricultural lands. The tension reached a breaking point on April 18, when a stone-pelting clash left the community scarred and the path further obstructed.

Now, frustrated after a decade of black flag protests, hunger strikes, and sieges at the Tehsildar’s office, the villagers have decided to boycott the 2026 Assembly election, until "a solution is found".