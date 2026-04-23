LIVE | 2026 TN Assembly Election: 37.56% voting recorded at 11 am; DMK-BJP clash at Teynampet booth

Residents of Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district have boycotted the election, alleging that justice has not been delivered in the case of human faeces being mixed in a drinking water tank. Members of the Scheduled Caste community boycotted the polls, leaving polling stations deserted.
Actor Suriya arrived at a polling station in Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai, along with his wife Jyothika and exercised his democratic right, in view of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Actor Siddharth cast his vote at St.Francis Xavier school, Alwarpet
Those who understand at least the basics of Tamil Nadu politics know that the black and red combo indicates support for the ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin; add a white border to it to proclaim allegiance to the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK; red stands for Communists; blue for Thol Thirumavalavan’s VCK; red-black-red for Vaiko’s MDMK; saffron for BJP; yellow and green for PMK, etc.
In this crowded colour-coded world came Vijay with his TVK, which opted for a red-yellow-red colour scheme.
If we are to believe those claiming to read the electoral tea leaves, there is a proliferation of people wearing white shirts and beige/khaki pants at polling booths across Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. They are also spotted in Metro Rail coaches, on taxi cabs, and on the roads. And these are not just common public but celebrities as well, including Sibi Sathyaraj (a vocal proponent of Vijay-as-CM) to Vikram (who stays clear of politics), and even Pa Ranjith (who never made his politics a secret).
But are all these non-verbal proclamations of support for Vijay? Claiming that would be making a sweeping statement, as some have pointed out that the same combo was picked by political leaders who do not favour Vijay in any way.
This includes DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, BJP leader K Annamalai, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss — whose party, an NDA ally, has virulently opposed actors entering politics, and DMDK leader L.K. Sudhish, whose party is now in the DMK-led coalition — they all wore the same colours while heading to the polling booth today.
Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes earlier at Chennai High School, Eldams Road, Teynampet, during the Tamil Nadu Assembly election on April 23.
Composer-singer Anirudh cast his vote early at St Francis Xavier Middle School at Alwarpet, Chennai, in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election on April 23.
Actor Vikram cast his vote at a polling booth in Besant Nagar during the Tamil Nadu Assembly election on April 23. His son Dhruv too was seen casting his vote.
Susila (42) from Saligramam came with an oxygen cylinder support at the Kaveri School there to cast her vote.
According to a person from Chengalpattu, whose relatives were heading to their hometown to vote, the bus they had booked their tickets on was supposed to reach Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam by 9.30 pm on Wednesday. They left for the bus terminus on two-wheelers to avoid getting stuck in traffic. But even that did not help. Finally, they walked to the terminus, along with a large number of people who had the same idea.
When they finally reached there, however, the bus was nowhere close. The bus that was coming from Koyambedu in the heart of Chennai was caught in traffic jams along the way, literally crawling every inch like thousands of others on the road. “It was 3.30 am by the time it reached,” he said.
Voters wearing white shirt and khakhi pants at polling booths.
In Nanguneri’s Perumpathu village in Tirunelveli district, voters at Polling Station No. 290 have reportedly boycotted the election.
All 969 registered voters have not turned up to cast their votes, even after four hours of polling, leaving the booth deserted, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Residents are said to be protesting by staying at home, citing lack of justice in connection with a double murder incident that occurred on March 2. The situation has led to a complete voter abstention at the station, according to reports. READ STORY HERE
Actor Arjun, along with wife Niveditha, cast his vote at St Francis Xavier School, Alwarpet.
Tiruvallur – 17.22%
Kanyakumari – 17.08%
Thanjavur – 17.05%
Early morning voting shows a steady turnout across key districts, said a Thanthi TV report.
Actor Trisha, along with her mother, cast her vote at St. Francis Xavier School in Alwarpet, Chennai.
Music composer Ilaiyaraaja cast his vote in T Nagar, Chennai.
At the St Francis Xavier School polling station in Alwarpet under the Mylapore Assembly constituency in Chennai, a heated argument broke out between BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan and DMK workers.
The dispute reportedly began when Tamilisai Soundararajan alleged that some individuals were casting votes without proper identification cards. DMK polling agents objected to the claim, leading to a sharp exchange between both sides inside the polling premises.
As tensions escalated between the two groups, police personnel stationed at the booth intervened and urged everyone to disperse and maintain order, ensuring that the voting process continued peacefully.
"They are neither voters nor party agents. These individuals displayed DMK symbol and Chief Minister M K Stalin's photos on their phones. If they think they can get votes by unleashing anarchy, then they will not succeed. Stalin should not think of getting votes by crushing our voice. People are aware of the DMK's rowdyism. We cannot accept it," Soundararajan told reporters and added that there was sufficient proof to substantiate her claims.
DMK MP Kanimozhi casted her vote at St. Ebba's school at Radhakrishnan Road.
TVK Chief Vijay urges ECI to extend voting time by 2 hours amid bus stand congestion; calls for emergency transport to ease crowding and ensure smooth polling and democratic access.
Actor politician Vijay casts vote in Neelankarai
Vijay, TVK chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies, cast his vote at a booth in Neelankarai under the Shollinganallur Assembly segment, in Chennai.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam cast his vote at a polling station situated at Koil Pathagai Primary School in Avadi.
2021 Election – Polling Percentage (Hourly)
9:00 AM – 13.8%
12:00 PM – 34.21%
2:00 PM – 46.36%
3:00 PM – 53.55%
7:00 PM (Final) – 73.63%
Kongu region records higher early turnout; Chennai, southern districts lag
The Kongu belt registered a stronger voter turnout in the first two hours of polling on Thursday, outpacing several other parts of the State.
Districts in the region reported relatively higher percentages, with Tiruppur recording 20.38%, Salem 19.46%, Namakkal 19.83% and Erode 19.55% within the initial hours after polling began.
In contrast, Chennai and parts of southern Tamil Nadu reported comparatively lower turnout. Chennai recorded 16.51%, while southern districts such as Thoothukudi (16.63%), Sivaganga (16.18%) and Ramanathapuram (15.54%) lagged behind.
Veteran actor Prabhu Ganesan cast his vote along with his family in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Sivakarthikeyan cast his vote along with his wife at the Good Shepherd School polling booth in Valasaravakkam, Chennai.
Passengers bound for southern districts were the worst affected, with many unable to find buses from key terminals including Kilambakkam, Koyambedu and Madhavaram. Some even staged sit-in protests inside bus stands late at night as they struggled to secure transport.
Actor Dhanush cast his vote at St Xavier school, Alwarpet
R Sarathkumar and Radhika Sarathkumar cast their votes at Kottivakkam.
DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth cast her vote with her family in Saligramam.
DMK president MK Stalin cast his vote along with his family at a Greater Chennai Corporation school polling booth on Chittaranjan Road in Teynampet.
Stalin cast his vote at a polling station set up at SIET College in Alwarpet, which falls under the Mylapore constituency.
“I can say only one thing — Tamil Nadu will win,” he told reporters, appealing to all eligible voters to come out and vote.
Following him, his wife Durga Stalin, son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, daughter-in-law Kirthika Udhayanidhi, and grandson Inbanithi Stalin also cast their votes.
Rajinikanth cast his vote at the Stella Maris College polling booth in Chennai’s Thousand Lights constituency.
TVK chief Vijay cast his vote at a Greater Chennai Corporation school polling booth in Neelankarai.
Visit our interactive election special page to check out candidates in the fray across all 234 constituencies, past winners from each seat, and more
CLICK HERE: https://election.dailythanthi.com/
A robot dressed in a traditional 'pattu pavadhai' welcomes voters in Coimbatore.
Voting for the Assembly election has begun, but technical issues with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been reported at several polling booths. Due to these malfunctions, the start of voting has been delayed in multiple centres.
AIADMK's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote along with his family at the polling booth in Siluvampalayam Panchayat Union Primary School in Salem.
PM Narendra Modi urged voters to ensure a record turnout. In a post on X, he appealed to all citizens to enthusiastically fulfill this sacred democratic duty. He especially called upon the youth and women of Tamil Nadu to come out in large numbers and contribute to achieving a record level of voting.
As Tamil Nadu votes in the Assembly elections, I call upon all voters to take part enthusiastically in this sacred duty of democracy. I urge the youth and the women of Tamil Nadu in particular to come out and vote in record numbers.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2026
Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru waits as VVPAT malfunctions in Tiruchy's Thillai Nagar.
Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman cast his vote in Neelankarai along with his wife. Meanwhile, BJP State vice-president Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker-actor Sundar C also cast their votes.
Actor Ajith Kumar was reportedly the first person to cast his vote in Tamil Nadu. Considering security reasons, officials allowed him to vote early. He arrived at the polling booth dressed in a white suit.
After voting, he showed the indelible ink mark on his finger. A large number of fans had gathered to see him, and police were deployed to control the crowd.
Voting begins at 7 am for Tamil Nadu polls.
Over 5.73 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 4,023 candidates in fray for the crucial Tamil Nadu Assembly election on April 23.
Both the Dravidian majors - the DMK heading the SPA and the AIADMK leading the NDA in the state are pitted against each other in the high-stakes poll contest with the DMK making a frantic bid to retain power while the AIADMK is making hectic attempts to return to power after being in the opposition for five years.
Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin has assured that he would transform Tamil Nadu into a model state in South Asia while AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the first-generation voters not to choose the wrong person.
TVK founder Vijay, who is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies in his electoral debut, took a swipe at Palaniswami wondering if the former Chief Minister could contest and win from any constituency outside his home district of Salem.
The DMK is facing heat from the Opposition for allegedly shelving the previous AIADMK government’s flagship ‘Thalikku Thangam’ (gold for marriage) scheme and rejecting calls for a coalition. This criticism carries weight when viewed against the party’s own history, specifically its advocacy for the gold scheme and coalition arrangements while in the Opposition during the 1980s.
Allying with the Congress, then DMK president M Karunanidhi stated that a coalition government would implement welfare schemes with Union government support. With gold prices hitting around Rs 1,000 per sovereign, the DMK proposed the 'Thalikku Thangam' scheme to provide gold or subsidies for marriages, ensuring women did not have to mortgage their thali chains.
Returning officers across constituencies have received a high volume of nominations, reflecting the increasingly fragmented political landscape.
The shift began in 2006, when actor-turned-politician Vijayakant's DMDK entered the fray, transforming Tamil Nadu's largely bipolar contests into multi-cornered battles. In 2006, 3,902 nominations were filed, with 2,586 candidates contesting. It was a big jump from the 2001 Assembly election, when 2,829 nominations were filed, and 1,860 candidates were in the fray.
The 2016 Assembly election saw a six-cornered contest involving the DMK, AIADMK, People's Welfare Front, BJP-led NDA, PMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi, resulting in 5,901 nominations and 3,776 candidates.
Women voters outnumber men in 214 of the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, and political parties have not spared any effort to garner their support, ranging from home appliances to monthly doles – one more than the other.
However, this care and attention do not seem to extend to actual empowerment by ensuring electoral representation, as 46 seats do not have a single woman candidate in the fray.
46 constituencies have no women candidates, while 63 have only one woman candidate each. Around 60 constituencies have just two women candidates.
Election Commission of India (ECI) data indicates that removing duplicate, deceased and non-existent voters through SIR have resulted in improved polling percentages.
For instance, following SIR exercises in 2002 and 2005, about 8.75 lakh names were deleted from the rolls. While the electorate reduced to 4.66 crore from 4.74 crore in 2001, voter turnout saw a sharp rise. The turnout was 59.07 per cent in the 2001 Assembly election, prior to the revision, but jumped to 70.82 per cent in 2006 after the rolls were updated.
Hitting out at actor-politician Vijay's unilateral decision-making style, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby warned that it sends the wrong signals to the democratic process. The "Führer type" leadership style is ominous, he said, adding that it remained unclear whether crowds would translate into votes.
It's ironic that the new entrant TVK, promising political change, doesn't spell out a comprehensive political or economic agenda, he said. The CPM leader also defended the party's decision to accept a reduced share in the DMK-led alliance, saying that seat compromises were necessary to preserve unity.
From Kolathur to Gobichettipalayam, the DT Next team visited several key constituencies ahead of the polls to understand the unique local issues that are shaping the voter sentiment and examine the voting patterns of residents over the years.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said he was ‘pro-DMK’ and expressed confidence that Congress would win more than 25 of the 28 seats it is contesting in the Assembly elections, as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance. In an interview with DT Next, Selvaperunthagai, who is contesting again from the Sriperumbudur constituency, defended the alliance as ideological, dismissed dissent within the party, and said there was no rift between alliance leaders.
In an interview with DT Next, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin said all welfare measures promised in the DMK’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election, including the proposed Rs 8,000 household coupon scheme, were announced only after proper financial consultation, assuring that all schemes would be implemented once the party retains power.
- Voting time: April 23, 7 am to 6 pm
- Seats: 234 Assembly constituencies
DMK: 164 / 234 constituencies
DMK allies: 70 constituencies
AIADMK: 169 seats
AIADMK allies: 65 seats
TVK: all 234 seats
- No. of candidates: 4,023
- Chennai (16 seats): 419 candidates
- Total voters: 5,73,43,291
- Lowest electors: Harbour (Chennai) – 1,16,896 voters
- Highest electors: Sholinganallur (Chengalpattu) – 5,36,991 voters
- Counting: May 4, 2026
Helpline: Voters can call toll-free 1950 for any election-related queries across Tamil Nadu
State Contact Centre: Also available at 1800-4252-1950 (Chief Electoral Officer’s office)
Electoral roll: Check names on the official CEO website – https://elections.tn.gov.in
Two powerful alliances - the Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK Stalin, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK chief Palaniswami are pitted against each other, promising a tough contest.
The ruling DMK-led alliance is aiming to retain power and form a "Dravidian model 2.o" government, while the AIADMK-led front is seeking a comeback despite leadership challenges following the absence of a tall leader like J Jayalalithaa.
In a usually bipolar DMK vs AIADMK contest, with rare inclusion of a third front, the entry of actor-politician C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has set the cat among pigeons.
Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election is all set to be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm today (April 23). Not just the political parties, but also the public at large are waiting with bated breath for polling on Thursday, April 23, which may well decide the contours of Tamil Nadu's political future for decades.