Bengal polls phase-1: Turnout crosses 78 pc till 3 pm amid clashes, assault of candidate

KOLKATA: Sporadic violence, intimidation and assaults on BJP candidates cast a shadow over polling in several pockets, as West Bengal recorded brisk voting in the first phase of the Assembly elections on Thursday, with turnout climbing to 78.77 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors by 3 pm.
Polling across 152 constituencies in 16 districts began at 7 am under tight security, with long queues outside booths reflecting strong early participation in what is being seen as a crucial round in a high-stakes contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.
The turnout, which was 18.76 per cent in the first two hours, rose steadily to 41.11 per cent by 11 am and 62.18 per cent by 1 pm, before crossing the 78 per cent mark by afternoon, indicating a sustained voter response through the day. With three more hours of polling still remaining, officials said the final turnout could be significantly higher.
Even as officials described polling as largely peaceful, incidents of clashes and alleged voter intimidation across districts prompted the Election Commission to seek detailed reports.
In Dakshin Dinajpur's Kumarganj, BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar was allegedly manhandled while heading to a polling booth following reports of disturbances.
Sarkar claimed he was beaten up in the presence of police and that his vehicle was vandalised, a charge denied by the TMC, which accused him of trying to incite unrest.
In another incident, BJP MLA and candidate Agnimitra Paul's car was pelted with stones near Rahmat Nagar in her Asansol Dakshin constituency, shattering the rear windowpane.
"Stones were thrown at my moving car as I was exiting a polling booth premises. The rear window was shattered. It is very clear who is behind this. This is an attempt to influence the election," she alleged, adding that a complaint has been lodged.
Police said an investigation is underway, and security has been tightened.
Clashes were reported from Murshidabad's Naoda, where supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the TMC confronted each other, leading to a baton charge by central forces after stone pelting and vandalism.
Tension had been building since the morning when AJUP chief Humayun Kabir visited a polling booth and faced protests.
In Birbhum's Labhpur, a BJP polling agent of candidate Debashis Ojha sustained head injuries in an alleged assault, triggering tension. Similar allegations emerged from Malda's Chanchal, where a BJP polling agent was reportedly beaten up and his clothes torn.
Clashes between Congress and TMC workers in Murarai left at least two persons injured, while tension was reported from Domkal in Murshidabad, where locals alleged they were prevented from reaching polling booths. The EC later deployed security personnel to escort voters.
In Cooch Behar, central forces intervened after TMC workers allegedly blocked roads near polling booths, dispersing them to ensure access for voters. A war of words also broke out between TMC and BJP leaders in Mathabhanga over alleged violations of the model code of conduct.
Sporadic tension was also reported from Purba Medinipur's Moyna, where slogan-shouting by rival party supporters created panic among voters before central forces stepped in.
District-wise data showed a strong turnout across regions, with Bankura touching around 79 per cent, Murshidabad 79.72 per cent, Cooch Behar around 79 per cent, while Paschim Medinipur (65.77 per cent) and Jhargram (65.31 per cent) also recorded robust participation. Slightly lower turnout was seen in Malda (around 76 per cent) and Alipurduar (around 77 per cent).
Around 500 complaints were received by the poll panel till noon, with another 375 lodged through the cVIGIL app, officials said.
Braving hot and humid conditions, voters queued up in large numbers since morning, underscoring the significance of the first phase, which will decide the electoral fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women, in the 294-member Assembly.
Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, after casting his vote in Nandigram, alleged that "TMC-sheltered criminals" were intimidating voters, while expressing confidence about the BJP's performance.
The TMC hit back, accusing the BJP of trying to disrupt peaceful polling and alleging bias among certain officials. Party candidate from Sujapur, Sabina Yasmin, also accused central forces of interfering in the polling process and attempting to suppress voter turnout, a charge dismissed by authorities.
Senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who voted in Birbhum, described the polling as peaceful and urged voters to maintain calm.
The first phase covers all 54 seats in north Bengal, along with key constituencies in south Bengal and Junglemahal regions critical to the BJP's expansion push and the TMC's efforts to retain its dominance.