Bengal polls phase-1: Turnout crosses 78 pc till 3 pm amid clashes, assault of candidate

Polling across 152 constituencies in 16 districts began at 7 am under tight security, with long queues outside booths reflecting strong early participation in what is being seen as a crucial round in a high-stakes contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

The turnout, which was 18.76 per cent in the first two hours, rose steadily to 41.11 per cent by 11 am and 62.18 per cent by 1 pm, before crossing the 78 per cent mark by afternoon, indicating a sustained voter response through the day. With three more hours of polling still remaining, officials said the final turnout could be significantly higher.

Even as officials described polling as largely peaceful, incidents of clashes and alleged voter intimidation across districts prompted the Election Commission to seek detailed reports.