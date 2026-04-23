2026 TN elections | TVK chief Vijay seeks extended polling hours; Aadhav Arjuna alleges transport ‘sabotage’

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, he also urged for deployment of emergency public transport services to facilitate a large number of people to cast their votes.

"There are reports from polling stations of voters waiting in long queues to cast their votes, but the polling process is slow. Such delays would discourage and may affect voter turnout. There should be designated supervisory officers to visit polling booths regularly and ensure that the voting process is conducted efficiently without unnecessary delays," he said.