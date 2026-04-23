Sena MLA threatens to cut publisher's tongue over 38-year-old book on Shivaji Maharaj

MUMBAI: A book publisher on Thursday said Sanjay Gaikwad, an MLA of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, threatened him for ‘disrespecting’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, through a book published 38 years ago.
An audio clip in which Gaikwad abuses Kolhapur-based publisher Prashant Ambi has gone viral on social media. Gaikwad told reporters that it was his voice in the clip.
The book, Shivaji Kon Hota, written by late CPI leader and rationalist Govind Pansare was first published in 1988. Published by Lokvangmay Griha, it is a landmark, widely-read Marathi book highlighting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a secular, people's king rather than just a Hindu king. It has sold over millions of copies and has over 75 editions.
Ambi said Gaikwad called him shortly after midnight and spoke for nine minutes, objecting to the book’s title, and used abusive language.
He said Gaikwad threatened to chop off his tongue and enter his house and assault him, adding, “You will also meet Pansare.”
Pansare was shot dead while he was on a morning walk in Kolhapur in 2015.
The Congress said the MLA’s threat was "open hooliganism" and appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order an inquiry into the matter.
Gaikwad, MLA from Buldhana district, claimed Ambi was arrogant and badmouthed him. “His tongue needs to be ripped off. We cannot read such books that insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This book should be destroyed," he said.
Gaikwad said his wife got the book on Tuesday, after which he read it. He said he had called the publisher, adding the viral clip had been “edited and distorted”.
He said he had objected to “disrespectful” reference to Shivaji Maharaj.
Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said Gaikwad shouldn't dig into past controversies.
Gaikwad is no stranger to controversies. In 2024, he flaunted a tiger tooth worn around his neck and claimed that he had hunted the big cat in 1987.
Last year, Gaikwad had slapped a canteen staff member allegedly for offering stale food at the MLA hostel.
Last month, Gaikwad claimedg he gave up “Rs 35 crore in commission” for the welfare of his party workers and supporters, due to which many of them have moved from riding bicycles to driving Toyota Fortuners.
In 2024, Gaikwad had declared a Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone who "slashed Rahul Gandhi's tongue and presented it to him" following the Congress leader's statements about reservations. He later apologised.
Gaikwad also made news last year over the tiger claws he wore within a locket around his neck. It was alleged that Gaikwad had participated in a tiger hunt in 1987.
Gaikwad had also said that the police department is so corrupt that if they seize 'booty' worth Rs 50 lakh, only Rs 50,000 is brought on record. He had called the Maharashtra Police the "most incompetent department."
On one occasion, he had asked a policeman to wash his car. When asked why, he replied that the policeman had vomited inside the vehicle.
Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Harshwardhan Sapkal accused Gaikwad of bringing disrepute to Buldhana district through repeated acts of misconduct.
In a post on X, Sapkal said that Gaikwad, who claims to be a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has used abusive language unbecoming of a public representative.
"Looking at the level of his language and abuses, he does not deserve to even take Shivaji Maharaj's name," Sapkal said, alleging that such behaviour tarnishes Maharashtra's cultural and progressive values.
Sapkal demanded that the state government immediately provide security to Ambi and that CM Fadnavis order an inquiry into the matter.