Sena MLA threatens to cut publisher's tongue over 38-year-old book on Shivaji Maharaj

An audio clip in which Gaikwad abuses Kolhapur-based publisher Prashant Ambi has gone viral on social media. Gaikwad told reporters that it was his voice in the clip.

The book, Shivaji Kon Hota, written by late CPI leader and rationalist Govind Pansare was first published in 1988. Published by Lokvangmay Griha, it is a landmark, widely-read Marathi book highlighting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a secular, people's king rather than just a Hindu king. It has sold over millions of copies and has over 75 editions.

Ambi said Gaikwad called him shortly after midnight and spoke for nine minutes, objecting to the book’s title, and used abusive language.

He said Gaikwad threatened to chop off his tongue and enter his house and assault him, adding, “You will also meet Pansare.”