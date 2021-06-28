HC seeks State to embark on vaccinating the mentally disabled similar to plan adopted for physically disabled

Chennai :

Lauding the Tamil Nadu Government for reaching out to the differently abled at their homes in mobile vans to vaccinate them, the Madras high court on Monday sought the State to extend the same to the differently abled across the State especially those mentally ill found roaming on streets with none to care for.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee put forth the appeal while hearing an appeal moved by CHEER, an NGO, for effective implementation of the State Mental Health Policy by identifying the homeless, rescuing them and rehabilitating them by providing all necessary health care facilities including COVID-19 vaccination.





“It is imperative that a special vaccination drive by whatever means that may be effective to prioritise mentally ill persons and ensure that they are vaccinated. The policy of having mobile teams to vaccinate the differently abled may be adopted to vaccinate the mentally ill,” the bench said.





It further noted “Many abandoned by their families and are found roaming around in the streets have to be taken care of at the local level Municipalities, Corporation and panchayat and pay particular attention in providing them some centre and accorded vaccination on a priority basis.” Also, on recording the petitioner’s submission on using a 10.05-acre campus in Tiruvallur District, lying dormant with no inmates and the same could be used as a shelter for mentally ill patients and vaccination drives undertaken upon maintaining the minimum hygienic requirements necessary, the bench said “The State should make every endeavour to make best used of such facility as maintenance cost are being incurred.” “Persons may be deployed on a temporary basis so that every mentally ill who may not be taken care of by any other or may be housed at such facilities are cared for and vaccinated,” the bench held.





However, the bench sought to take up the issue regards seeking a direction for effective implementation of the State Mental Health policy later on holding that it would be unfair to tax the State, which is recovering from the deadly second surge of pandemic and the aftermath of providing relief and rehabilitation of those whose families who have lost bread earners.





Also, on seeking to complete the process of vaccinating the mentally ill in the next four weeks, the bench directed the State Health Department to file a report in this regard within five weeks. The bench also directed the State to file its counter affidavit on the larger aspect of implementing the health policy on noting in due course residents of the State who may be mentally ill are accorded the basic human dignity that are essential to life and the larger society takes care of such vulnerable sections.