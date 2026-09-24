Schools to complete list of Class 10 students for board exams by Oct 7

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has directed schools to complete the preparation and verification of student details for the Class 10 board exams through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal. The process is scheduled from September 23 to October 7.
Schools have been asked to ensure that the information entered in EMIS is accurate before final submission. The exercise covers key particulars including students' names, date of birth, gender, photographs, parents' names, address, medium of instruction and other academic and personal information. Students and parents must also verify the particulars through a declaration form available on the DGE website.
The form includes details such as the student's name in English and Tamil, date of birth, EMIS number, disability status, mobile number, parents' names, address and parents' annual income.
For differently abled candidates, schools have been instructed to attach a copy of the disability identity card or the required medical certificate. The declaration form must be signed by the parent or guardian, student, class teacher and head of the institution.