Tamil Nadu: Auto dealers warned of action for collecting excess charges

In a communication dated September 23, Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan said the department had received several complaints regarding dealers collecting additional amounts from customers while selling new autorickshaws.

Citing Rule 43B of the Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the department said all vehicle dealers must display the sale price of vehicles, model-wise, at a location easily visible to customers at their sales outlets. The applicable taxes and other charges should be shown separately along with the displayed price.