Tamil Nadu: Auto dealers warned of action for collecting excess charges

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate has warned auto rickshaw dealers against collecting amounts above the vehicle's sale price from customers, following complaints of excess charges during the purchase of new auto rickshaws.
In a communication dated September 23, Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan said the department had received several complaints regarding dealers collecting additional amounts from customers while selling new autorickshaws.
Citing Rule 43B of the Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the department said all vehicle dealers must display the sale price of vehicles, model-wise, at a location easily visible to customers at their sales outlets. The applicable taxes and other charges should be shown separately along with the displayed price.
The department warned of stringent action against dealers who collected amounts over the displayed sale price.
Their trade certificates could also be cancelled for violations.
All Regional Transport Officers have been instructed to immediately bring the directions to the notice of vehicle dealers under their jurisdiction and monitor compliance.
They have also been asked to take immediate action under the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules if complaints are received against dealers.