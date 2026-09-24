Karnataka brings Bengaluru Tech Summit pitch to Chennai

CHENNAI: The Karnataka government on Wednesday held an industry interaction in Chennai ahead of the 29th Bengaluru Tech Summit, inviting startups and technology companies here to participate in the three-day event and explore opportunities for collaboration, investment and networking.
The interaction was held as a curtain-raiser to BTS 2026, which will be held from November 17 to 19 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre under the theme ‘AI - Beyond’.
The outreach comes as Bengaluru and Chennai are expanding into several of the same technology areas, including artificial intelligence, deeptech, semiconductors, spacetech and global capability centres.
N Manjula, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science - Technology, Karnataka, said the roadshow was intended to introduce Chennai’s industries and startups to the opportunities available through the summit. “There are some positives in Chennai; likewise, some positives in Bengaluru. We have an edge in something, whereas Chennai has an edge in something, “she said, when asked about the competition between the two states for investments.
She added that Karnataka was not viewing the relationship as a competition between the two cities, with companies and startups in both ecosystems able to benefit from greater interaction.
The Bengaluru Tech Summit, this year, will also see the maiden India edition of embedded world India being held alongside BTS. Organised by NuernbergMesse India, it will focus on electronics, semiconductors and embedded systems.
During the Chennai interaction, Karnataka also outlined its efforts to expand Bengaluru’s technology ecosystem into areas such as AI, deeptech, quantum technology and spacetech, alongside its existing startup, research and GCC base. BTS 2026 is expected to bring together more than 1,800 exhibitors, 1,000 technology startups and business visitors from more than 75 countries. Its Future Makers programme will include investor pitching, mentoring and startup showcases.
The summit is being organised by Karnataka’s Department of Electronics, IT - Biotechnology in association with STPI.