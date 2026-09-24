Karnataka brings Bengaluru Tech Summit pitch to Chennai

N Manjula, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science - Technology, Karnataka, said the roadshow was intended to introduce Chennai’s industries and startups to the opportunities available through the summit. “There are some positives in Chennai; likewise, some positives in Bengaluru. We have an edge in something, whereas Chennai has an edge in something, “she said, when asked about the competition between the two states for investments.

She added that Karnataka was not viewing the relationship as a competition between the two cities, with companies and startups in both ecosystems able to benefit from greater interaction.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit, this year, will also see the maiden India edition of embedded world India being held alongside BTS. Organised by NuernbergMesse India, it will focus on electronics, semiconductors and embedded systems.