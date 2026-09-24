Chennai: Man thrashed, handed over to cops for making obscene gestures at women

CHENNAI: Students of a private college handed over a man to police for making obscene gestures at them at a bus stop on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road on Tuesday (September 22) evening.
The man kept making gestures at women students, who raised an alarm prompting male students to surround the man.
The students then thrashed and questioned him, who appeared to be intoxicated.
The man plead with them claiming he did not know what he was doing under influence.
Students then informed the police control room and the Chitlapakkam police took the man, Indran of Pudukkottai, into custody.