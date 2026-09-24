SIR row: Oppn demands CEC’s removal on ‘Gyaneshgate’, EC defends differing views

The reactions poured in after the report in the English daily revealed that questions were raised on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member EC itself, time and again, by two Election Commissioners.

The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three Commissioners. But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months — four times on a single day — to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, the news report said.

Incidentally, Sandhu’s name figured among the people with discrepancies in their SIR forms.

The Election Commission asserted that all its official orders, decisions and administrative directions carry full legal sanctions and that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution.

In a statement following the newspaper report, the EC also said that suggestions given by the Commissioners were for further improving the electoral processes.

The EC said it remains fully committed to executing its constitutional duties with complete integrity, recognising its vital role in advancing Indian democracy.