SIR row: Oppn demands CEC’s removal on ‘Gyaneshgate’, EC defends differing views

NEW DELHI: Expansive red flags raised by two Election Commissioners within the poll panel over the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list triggered a political storm on Wednesday with the Opposition demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal and the poll panel asserting that differing views are a normal part of deliberation.
Opposition leaders also sought legal action against CEC Kumar and fresh elections in states. The Congress dubbed the row as “Gyaneshgate” and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP, the RSS and the Election Commission (EC) have committed an act of treason by organising “vote chori”.
Reacting to an Indian Express report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had repeatedly objected to decisions and orders issued without their knowledge, former Chief Election Commissioners O P Rawat and S Y Quraishi also weighed into the row.
While Rawat said the way changes to the statutory voter registration Form 6 were brought about is “absolutely wrong and illegal”, Quraishi questioned whether elections could be held on electoral rolls prepared through a legally flawed revision exercise.
The reactions poured in after the report in the English daily revealed that questions were raised on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member EC itself, time and again, by two Election Commissioners.
The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three Commissioners. But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months — four times on a single day — to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, the news report said.
Incidentally, Sandhu’s name figured among the people with discrepancies in their SIR forms.
The Election Commission asserted that all its official orders, decisions and administrative directions carry full legal sanctions and that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution.
In a statement following the newspaper report, the EC also said that suggestions given by the Commissioners were for further improving the electoral processes.
The EC said it remains fully committed to executing its constitutional duties with complete integrity, recognising its vital role in advancing Indian democracy.
In a post on X, Gandhi said, “Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our Constitution.”
“The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served,” the Leader of Opposition said.
He also shared a video of his remarks made earlier in which he had warned EC officials that what they were indulging in was treason and they would not be spared.
Opposition parties have been critical of the EC over the SIR, claiming it was meant to target electors not aligned to the BJP and its allies.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also lashed out at Kumar over the media report.
“On 24 April 2026, 73 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs had submitted a new Notice of Motion to the Secretary General to remove CEC Kumar. The Monsoon Session of Parliament has not yet been prorogued. Will the Hon’ble Rajya Sabha Chairman now decide on that pending Notice?” Kharge said.
The country will demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.
Those plotting to snatch democracy from the people of India will be given a fitting reply, Kharge asserted.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that if CEC Kumar was aware of elections being rigged and allowed it to happen, then it is “treachery to the nation” and “an act of treason”.
The Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency said that whosoever is doing it “has to be taken to task”.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said CEC Kumar has functioned as a “hatchet man” for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who, in turn, is the designated executor of the PM’s wishes.
“What the CEC has been doing is with the full knowledge, support and, in fact, at the instigation of the PM and HM themselves. #Gyaneshgate has been orchestrated by G2. Of that there can be no doubt,” he alleged.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said governments formed during a period when the Election Commission was not functioning impartially were “unconstitutional”, and that the “interference” with the poll panel amounted to “trampling” democracy.
Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav said the Election Commission was regarded as an impartial institution and was expected to strengthen democracy.
Referring to the news report, he said the development raised questions over “on whose behalf” the Election Commission was functioning.
CPI(M) MP John Brittas said “this is no longer an Election Commission, it is a one-man autocracy” under CEC Kumar.
“Two Election Commissioners have formally objected 14 times in 10 months. They branded the addition of new voters and mass deletion ‘unauthorised and illegal’.
“They recorded objections to secret deletions, restorations, and Form 6 changes that harass young first-time voters – all while being kept in the dark,” he said.
This is the open subversion of the EC and our democracy too, Brittas said.
“Parliament must immediately start the process for the removal of the CEC. We had in fact submitted a notice for removal on 24th April, 2026 as per the constitutional stipulations – solid grounds and around 70 members signing ( 50 in the stipulated number),” he said.
The Constitution provides this power for precisely such moments of institutional capture and subversion, he said.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also demanded an immediate halt to the SIR process, and the removal of CEC Kumar,
TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said on X, “Five months ago, 60+ Rajya Sabha MPs (50 needed) wrote to Chairman RS moving Motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar. After big newsbreak today that two Election Commissioners objected to many of CEC’s actions, it’s time to bring out the RS Motion today. Impeach CEC to save democracy”.
Responding to a post critical of Kumar, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “Gyanesh Kumar is the original anti-national. I agree.”
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said CEC Kumar should be suspended immediately. Demanding the filing of an FIR to probe who is behind the CEC’s actions, Sibal also said that all the work on finalising the voters list should be stopped and the Supreme Court should think about resorting to the extraordinary power of holding fresh elections.
Addressing a press conference, senior Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said there is no doubt remaining that CEC Kumar has no right to remain in office and must resign.