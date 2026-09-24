DMK functionary seeks anticipatory bail in Srirangam temple land fraud case

MADURAI: Ramkumar, the DMK secretary for Srirangam, has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the alleged Srirangam temple land fraud case.
When the petition came up for hearing before Justice Murali Shankar, the counsel appearing for the government requested the Court to grant time for the state public prosecutor to appear in the case.
The temple Joint Commissioner filed an intervention petition opposing the bail to Ramakumar.
The Court permitted the Joint Commissioner to file the intervention petition and adjourned the hearing of the case to September 25.