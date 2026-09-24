Bihar to set up migrant cell in Coimbatore

PATNA: The Bihar government plans to establish a Shram Seva Suvidha (SSS) Kendra in Coimbatore to provide welfare and support services to migrant workers from the State employed across Tamil Nadu.
K Senthil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary for Labour and Migrant Labourers' Welfare, Bihar, said the centre would be set up after a similar facility in Bengaluru. He was speaking to a group of Tamil Nadu journalists touring Bihar.
"After Bengaluru, the Bihar government will set up the facilitation centre in Coimbatore. Once operational, it will oversee the welfare of Bihar labourers working in Tirupur, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore and Puducherry," he said.
The centre will coordinate welfare measures for migrant workers employed in both organised and unorganised sectors. It will assist, particularly during medical emergencies and other exigencies.
The Bihar government also plans to engage a dedicated agency to collect data on its migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, in coordination with the state government.
The proposed centre will include officials from the Tamil Nadu government. It will maintain data on the socio-economic conditions of Bihar-origin workers, Kumar said.
"Once the facilitation centre is established, it will cater to the needs of Bihar's migrant labourers, particularly by providing medical and emergency assistance. It will also collect data on their socio-economic status," he said.
Bihar is also planning to establish similar facilitation centres in 12 other states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Punjab.