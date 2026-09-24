Bihar to set up migrant cell in Coimbatore

K Senthil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary for Labour and Migrant Labourers' Welfare, Bihar, said the centre would be set up after a similar facility in Bengaluru. He was speaking to a group of Tamil Nadu journalists touring Bihar.

"After Bengaluru, the Bihar government will set up the facilitation centre in Coimbatore. Once operational, it will oversee the welfare of Bihar labourers working in Tirupur, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore and Puducherry," he said.