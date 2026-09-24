Veeramani Pocso case: Take stern action, don’t spare anyone, say political leaders

CHENNAI: Cutting across political lines, leaders demanded stringent action against all those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse case involving Gem Granites owner R Veeramani, calling for a comprehensive probe and swift legal proceedings.
CPI State secretary M Veerapandian urged the government to identify and prosecute everyone who facilitated the crimes or failed to act despite being aware of them. He said all available evidence, including reportedly seized video related material, should be secured and presented before the court.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss also said all those who allegedly assisted the accused, failed to act on complaints, or attempted to suppress the case should be brought under the investigation. Referring to the proceedings before the Pocso special court, he said the investigation should be expedited and appropriate provisions invoked based on evidence emerging during the probe.
Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan said the case showed the extent to which people hiding behind social status could go. He appreciated those who brought the alleged offences to light and called for strict legal action against everyone connected with the crime.
NTK chief coordinator Seeman demanded that Veeramani and those involved in the case be identified and arrested, while seeking expeditious investigation and trial. He also called for the maximum punishment prescribed by law.
The leaders stressed that the probe should cover the alleged wider network and that no person found responsible should be allowed to escape legal action.