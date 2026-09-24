Veeramani Pocso case: Take stern action, don’t spare anyone, say political leaders

CPI State secretary M Veerapandian urged the government to identify and prosecute everyone who facilitated the crimes or failed to act despite being aware of them. He said all available evidence, including reportedly seized video related material, should be secured and presented before the court.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss also said all those who allegedly assisted the accused, failed to act on complaints, or attempted to suppress the case should be brought under the investigation. Referring to the proceedings before the Pocso special court, he said the investigation should be expedited and appropriate provisions invoked based on evidence emerging during the probe.