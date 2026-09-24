Balance transfer to NCMC finds favour among Metro riders

“Passengers can transfer the remaining value from the travel card to QR Stored Value Pass (SVP) purchased through CMRL Mobile App or can use NCMC,” said a CMRL staff at Vadapalani Metro station.

A CMRL official said that the migration facility was intended to ensure that passengers with unused balances are not inconvenienced by the withdrawal of the old card system.

The Singara Chennai Card is a contactless prepaid NCMC card that can be used for public transport and, depending on its applicable features, for retail transactions and other payments. CMRL has also urged commuters to safeguard their cards, as balances on lost travel or NCMC cards are not transferable or refundable under its stated policy.