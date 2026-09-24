TV actor Varshini Venkat arrested for extortion

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a TV actress and reality show participant, Varshini Venkat, for extorting Rs 5.5 lakh from a friend.
The complainant, Tarun (26), a share trader staying in a lodge in Guindy said that Varshini had asked him to invest money in a short film she was planning to make.
When Tarun refused, Varshini, her friend Sanjay and two others confronted him near the lodge on Tuesday morning, assaulted him and threatened him for money after which he gave Rs 50,000.
Later, after receiving threatening calls from Sanjay, Tarun transferred Rs 3 lakh to Varshini’s bank account and Rs 2 lakh to Sanjay’s account.
He also alleged that Sanjay continued to threaten him demanding another Rs 27 lakh.
Based on his complaint, Guindy police registered a case and verified bank transactions which confirmed the transfers to Varshini’s account.
Police arrested Varshini (28) of Mylapore, produced her before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.