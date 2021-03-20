Supply constraints, fuel price send up wholesale fish price

Chennai :

“The pandemic has hit the market badly, with a lot of the labour force not being able to venture out to sea. The rise in diesel price has not only made venturing into sea more expensive, but transportation costs for supply from other states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh has also gone up,” said Nanjil Ravi of the Akhila Indhiya Meenavar Sangam.





Vanjaram is going for Rs 590 per kg compared to Rs 570 per kg earlier, while Seela fish is selling for Rs 400 per kg as against Rs 360 per kg for which it was earlier being sold. Sankara fish has increased to Rs 770 per kg from Rs 750. The price of crab has increased from Rs 170 per kg to Rs 220 per kg, while it has increased to Rs 220 per basket of squid from Rs 170 per basket. Prawns are selling for Rs 400 per kg.





According to Ravi, the overall supply of fish has reduced as well. From an earlier supply averaging to 150 tonnes on weekdays and nearly double of that on the weekends, the currently supply is only less than 100 tonnes on weekdays. Ravi added that the prices would continue to rise until transport costs decrease.