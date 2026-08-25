Tamil Nadu government identified 14,840 acres for 30 new industrial parks

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has identified 14,839.62 acres across 30 locations for setting up new industrial parks as part of SIPCOT's land-bank creation.
The largest parcel identified is 2,570.27 acres at Mudivaithanendal in Thoothukudi, followed by 1,293.87 acres at Sillanatham Phase-II and 1,058.74 acres at Umarikottai, both also in Thoothukudi district. Nallur in Chengalpattu accounts for another 1,004.07 acres.
The lands have been identified across Chengalpattu, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Chennai, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Namakkal, Tiruppattur, Tiruchirapalli and Sivagangai, according to the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department's 2026-27 Policy Note.
Other major parcels include Pallathur in Sivagangai (813.89 acres), Thirupulivanam in Kancheepuram (800.16 acres), Thuvakudi-Navalpattu in Tiruchirapalli (696.17 acres), Cheppakkam in Cuddalore (599.09 acres) and Paiyanur in Chengalpattu (544.68 acres).
In addition, another 33,647.82 acres for which land acquisition is underway for 44 upcoming industrial parks across the State.
SIPCOT currently has 54 industrial parks, including eight SEZs, across 27 districts, covering 50,059.75 acres. These parks house 3,596 industrial units, have attracted investments of Rs.2.47 lakh crore and generated 9.60 lakh jobs, according to the policy note.