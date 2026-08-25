Tamil Nadu government identified 14,840 acres for 30 new industrial parks

The largest parcel identified is 2,570.27 acres at Mudivaithanendal in Thoothukudi, followed by 1,293.87 acres at Sillanatham Phase-II and 1,058.74 acres at Umarikottai, both also in Thoothukudi district. Nallur in Chengalpattu accounts for another 1,004.07 acres.

The lands have been identified across Chengalpattu, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Chennai, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Namakkal, Tiruppattur, Tiruchirapalli and Sivagangai, according to the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department's 2026-27 Policy Note.