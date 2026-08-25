Speaker JCD Prabhakar supports DMK demand over Minority Commission Chairman's participation in TV debates

CHENNAI: The Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar supported DMK member S Austin's demand to bar the Minority Commission Chairman from participating in television debate shows.
During the debate on the demands for grants for the Industries Department in the Assembly on Tuesday (August 25) , DMK member Austin said Minority Commission Chairman Felix Gerald was participating in television debates on political issues.
"The Chairman's post is a statutory post. As per the Minority Commission Act, a person holding the Chairman's post should not make abusive remarks against others. Therefore, the incumbent Chairman should be barred from participating in debate shows," Austin said.
Replying to him, Minister for Law and Energy R Nirmalkumar said participating in television debates was a matter of personal choice.
He pointed out that during the DMK regime, Textbook Corporation Chairman I Leoni had continuously criticised Opposition parties.
Intervening in the issue, Speaker Prabhakar told the Minister that there was a difference between a statutory post and a board chairman's post.
He said the government could consider the point raised by the DMK member and take a decision on the issue.