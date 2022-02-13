OneDrive will soon help you locate Microsoft Teams files

San Francisco :

The feature is set to release in general availability as early as April 2022, though that's not a guaranteed delivery date and it will have a multi-phase rollout, reports Windows Central.





"In OneDrive, we are adding a 'Your Teams' section to the 'More Places' page to allow you to easily find and work with all your files in Teams," reads the Microsoft 365 roadmap entry.





Recently, Microsoft announced that Teams will soon support an integration with LinkedIn that allows users to see their colleague's profiles within one-to-one chats.





Through this feature, users can get to know more about their co-workers through the course of their onboarding or even while working on a special project.





"The feature is expected to roll out in March 2022 and will be generally available to all global users across Microsoft Teams web and desktop versions," the company had said in a statement.





Users can access LinkedIn profiles in Teams without connecting their LinkedIn and Microsoft accounts.