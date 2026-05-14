What are the top headlines of today, May 14, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 15 headlines of the day (May 14, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
Russia hammers Ukraine for a 3rd straight day, flattening a Kyiv apartment block, killing 5
Russia on Thursday unleashed a third straight day of massive drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, demolishing an apartment building in Kyiv where five people were killed and dozens injured, authorities said.
Woman gang-raped in sleeper bus in Delhi; driver and conductor arrested
A woman was allegedly raped by the driver and the conductor of a sleeper bus inside the vehicle in Delhi, police sources said on Thursday.
India bans sugar exports till Sept 30
The notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on May 13 said this order does not apply to sugar being exported to the European Union and the US under the tariff rate quota scheme.
Congress appoints VD Satheesan as Keralam CM
The Congress on Thursday named VD Satheesan as the next chief minister of Kerala, ending days of suspense and speculation over the matter.
TN police reshuffle: DGP, IGP, SP-level officers transferred, Bala Naga now Cyber security DGP
The newly formed TVK goverment on Thursday transferred DGP Bala Naga Devi, from the intelligence wing and posted her as DGP , Cyber security wing.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named in India A squad for SL tri-series, Tilak to lead side
Teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was on Thursday named in the 15-member India A squad for the tri-nation 50-over series in Sri Lanka, starting June 9.
Over 38 people of Kuki, Naga communities held hostage by various groups: Manipur home minister
Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Thursday said that “more than 38 people” belonging to the Naga and Kuki communities were held hostage by various groups in the state.
Red Fort area blast case: NIA files 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused in the Red Fort area car bomb explosion case, in which 11 people were killed, officials said on Thursday.
EC announces staggered rollout of SIR phase 3 in 16 states, 3 UTs
The Election Commission on Thursday announced the rollout of phase 3 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 16 states and three Union Territories involving 36.73 crore voters in a phased manner beginning May 30.
Ship reported seized off coast of UAE, heading toward Iran: British military
A ship anchored off the east coast of the United Arab Emirates has been seized and is heading toward Iranian waters, the British military said Thursday.
Suriya’s ’Karuppu’ shows cancelled; RJ Balaji apologises to fans, says he is ‘hopeful’ about evening release
Amid uncertainty surrounding the release of Karuppu, director and actor R J Balaji broke down in tears in an emotional video message to fans, expressing hope that the film would finally hit screens by 6 pm on Thursday.
Xi Jinping warns Trump on Taiwan as US, China discuss trade and Iran war
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Donald Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could trigger “clashes and even conflicts” between the two countries, as the leaders held wide-ranging talks on the Iran war, energy security and trade on Thursday.
Fit certificate a must: Bengal govt issues new guidelines for animal slaughter
The West Bengal government has issued a set of guidelines barring animal slaughter without a "fit certificate" from authorities and warned of penal action if the directions are not adhered to.
Frederic Soyez replaces Sreejesh as junior men's hockey team coach
India on Thursday officially appointed decorated Frenchman Frederic Soyez as the chief coach of the national junior men's hockey team, replacing two-time Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh.
Tamil Nadu government appoints IPS officer S Davidson Devasirvadham as DGP
Senior IPS officer S Davidson Devasirvadham, who had been placed on compulsory wait, has now been posted as DGP and Chief Vigilance Officer of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, while K A Senthil Velan has been appointed as IG and Additional Director of the Tamil Nadu Police Academy.