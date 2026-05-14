RJ Balaji breaks down, hopes Karuppu will release by evening

Days after thanking Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for granting special 9 am FDFS shows for Karuppu, the film's makers had earlier today announced there would be no morning shows.

AGS Cinemas in a post said refunds for 9 am show bookings would be processed through the respective online booking platforms, while offline ticket refunds would be available at the respective box office counters.

Meanwhile, a source from the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Exhibitors’ Association had earlier told DT Next that the production company allegedly has pending dues amounting to nearly Rs 10 crore as of Wednesday evening.

The source further claimed that location charges related to EVP Studios near Chennai were also yet to be settled. “Taking these into account, it is highly doubtful whether the film will release on Thursday,” the source had said.

Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.

Promos suggest that Suriya plays an advocate named Saravanan, who turns to divine justice when legal methods fail him. The story is also said to revolve around the village deity Karuppasamy and themes concerning oppression faced by marginalised communities.

The cast also includes Yogi Babu, Indrans, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, Anagha Maya Ravi and Natty Natraj in key roles.

Karuppu has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while the technical crew includes cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Kalaivanan, art director Arun Venjaramoodu and stunt choreographer Vikram Mor.