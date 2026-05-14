Fit certificate a must: Bengal govt issues new guidelines for animal slaughter

The state has also made it clear that animal slaughter in open public places would be "strictly prohibited".

The guidelines, the government said, were in compliance with the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act of 1950 and issued in the light of a series of orders passed by the Calcutta High Court in 2018 and 2022.

The notice said, "No person shall slaughter any animal, meaning (bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, male and female buffaloes, buffalo calves and castrated bulls) unless he has obtained in respect thereof a certificate that the animal is fit for slaughter." Under the guidelines, the municipality chairman or the panchayat samiti's sabhapati concerned must issue such a certificate jointly with a government veterinary surgeon.

Authorities concerned would assess the age and physical condition of the animal before granting permission. In case the certificate is denied, the aggrieved party may appeal before the state government within 15 days of communication of the refusal, it said.