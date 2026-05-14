TN police reshuffle: DGP, IGP, SP-level officers transferred, Bala Naga now Cyber security DGP

CHENNAI: The newly formed TVK goverment on Thursday transferred DGP Bala Naga Devi, from the intelligence wing and posted her as DGP , Cyber security wing.
The Tamil Nadu Home Department has ordered the transfer and posting of nine other officers with immediate effect, according to note issued by the Secretariat in Chennai.
As per the order, G Dharmarajan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Vellore Range, Vellore, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (Security), Chennai, in the place of R Thirunavukkarasu.
Pakerla Cephas Kalyan, who was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police/Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, South Zone, Greater Chennai Police, Chennai, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (Internal Security), Chennai, in the place of J Mahesh.
P Saravanan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Tirunelveli, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID Intelligence, Chennai, in the place of P Pakalavan.
The order also transfers several Superintendents of Police. Garad Karun Uddhavrao, Superintendent of Police, Thiruvarur District, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, Chennai, replacing G Gopi.
A Myilvaganan, Superintendent of Police, Tenkasi District, has been posted as Superintendent of Police-I, Special Branch CID, Chennai, in the place E Karthik.
C Madhan, Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi District, has been posted as Superintendent of Police-I, Security Branch CID, Chennai, replacing S Sakthivel.
K Shanmugam, Superintendent of Police, ‘Q’ Branch CID, Chennai, has been posted as Superintendent of Police-II, Special Branch CID, Chennai, in the place of S Saravanan.
GS Madhavan, Superintendent of Police, Metro Zone, Crime Branch CID, Chennai, has been posted as Superintendent of Police-II, Security Branch CID, Chennai, replacing N Stephen Jesubatham.
N Silambarasan, Superintendent of Police/Assistant Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Chennai, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Division, Special Branch CID, Chennai, in the place of Thiru S Rajesh Kannan.