TN police reshuffle: DGP, IGP, SP-level officers transferred, Bala Naga now Cyber security DGP

The Tamil Nadu Home Department has ordered the transfer and posting of nine other officers with immediate effect, according to note issued by the Secretariat in Chennai.

As per the order, G Dharmarajan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Vellore Range, Vellore, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (Security), Chennai, in the place of R Thirunavukkarasu.

Pakerla Cephas Kalyan, who was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police/Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, South Zone, Greater Chennai Police, Chennai, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (Internal Security), Chennai, in the place of J Mahesh.