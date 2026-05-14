Over 38 people of Kuki, Naga communities held hostage by various groups: Manipur home minister

Fresh violence gripped Manipur on Wednesday, as suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi district, while a civilian was gunned down and his wife wounded in Noney district, officials said.

"In total, more than 38 people from both the communities were detained by different groups. We are actively holding discussions with civil society groups and political leaders to secure their release,” Konthoujam told reporters.

Konthoujam made the remarks while visiting the family of the civilian killed in the attack near Jouzangtek in Noney district on Wedenesday evening.

The minister was accompanied by three Naga legislators during the visit to JNIMS hosptal in Imphal East district, where the body was kept for post-mortem examination.