Ship reported seized off coast of UAE, heading toward Iran

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said it received reports that the vessel was taken by unauthorised personnel while anchored 38 nautical miles (70 kilometers) northeast of the UAE port of Fujairah, near the Strait of Hormuz.

The seizure comes as US President Donald Trump was meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a much-anticipated visit to Beijing. The leaders' talks are expected to focus on the war with Iran, which has seriously disrupted trade in oil, gas and other products and rattled the global economy.