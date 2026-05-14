Xi warns Trump on Taiwan as US, China discuss trade and Iran war

After concluding the first round of talks in Beijing, which lasted for around two hours, Trump invited Xi and his wife to the White House on September 24, even as both leaders were in agreement that the Strait of Hormuz needs to be opened to support global energy needs.

China and the US have agreed on a “new vision” for building constructive bilateral ties, Xi said. "I have agreed with President Trump on a new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability."

Xi said the “new vision” would provide strategic guidance for bilateral relations over the next three years and beyond and should be welcomed by the people of both countries as well as the international community, official media reported.